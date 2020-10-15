Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €54.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been given a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €45.73 ($53.80).

Shares of 1COV opened at €44.41 ($52.25) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Covestro has a one year low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a one year high of €48.18 ($56.68). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €43.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €35.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion and a PE ratio of 53.44.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

