Cred Market Capitalization Achieves $13.98 Million (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 15th. Cred has a market cap of $13.98 million and $989,254.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cred token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, UEX, Kyber Network and IDEX. During the last week, Cred has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cred alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00272128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00093854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00036071 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.15 or 0.01482208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000234 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 241.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.09 or 0.00908753 BTC.

Cred Profile

Cred launched on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 tokens. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io.

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx, Bibox, DDEX, Bilaxy, Huobi, IDEX, UEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.