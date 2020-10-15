Crewe Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 296.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after buying an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $588,945,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,722,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,099,000 after buying an additional 2,353,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after buying an additional 1,737,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,241,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,439,000 after buying an additional 1,147,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.17. The stock had a trading volume of 41,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,407,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $145.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.10.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.60.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

