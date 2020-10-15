Crewe Advisors LLC Buys 409 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.7% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 32,417 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $947,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.51.

JPM opened at $99.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $305.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.73.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

