Crewe Advisors LLC Has $220,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 29,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,204 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 34,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 55,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 258,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.24. 416,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,220,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $195.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.65.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

