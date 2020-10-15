Crewe Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 502.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,567,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757,398 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,025,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152,731 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 101.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,013,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581,961 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 286.0% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $613,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded down $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $125.51. The stock had a trading volume of 112,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,342,627. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.54 and its 200 day moving average is $117.68. The company has a market cap of $228.76 billion, a PE ratio of -201.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

