Crewe Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Crewe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 955 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 33.9% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FB shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.11.

NASDAQ FB opened at $268.18 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.08. The firm has a market cap of $774.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,302,058 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

