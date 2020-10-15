Crewe Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Crewe Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,423 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc raised its position in Intel by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,002 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intel by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 31,437 shares during the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp raised its position in Intel by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 228,252 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intel by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,621,940 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $216,701,000 after purchasing an additional 102,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BofA Securities lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays lowered Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.24.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.03. 252,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,763,211. The company has a market cap of $227.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average is $55.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

