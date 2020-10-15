Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of CRN00808 for the treatment of Acromegaly, CRN02481 for the treatment of Hyperinsulinemias and CRN01941 for the treatment of Neuroendocrine Tumors which are in clinical stage. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in San Diego, United States. “

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.75.

CRNX opened at $16.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $531.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average is $16.09. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $26.67.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,816,000. Versant Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,576,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,926,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,535 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,659,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,536,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

