Critical Analysis: Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) and Dionics (NASDAQ:DION)

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) and Dionics (OTCMKTS:DION) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Calavo Growers has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dionics has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.6% of Calavo Growers shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Calavo Growers shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Dionics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Calavo Growers and Dionics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calavo Growers $1.20 billion 1.03 $36.65 million $3.02 23.06 Dionics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Calavo Growers has higher revenue and earnings than Dionics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Calavo Growers and Dionics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calavo Growers 0 3 1 0 2.25 Dionics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Calavo Growers currently has a consensus target price of $72.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.09%. Given Calavo Growers’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Calavo Growers is more favorable than Dionics.

Profitability

This table compares Calavo Growers and Dionics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calavo Growers -1.31% 10.31% 6.55% Dionics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Calavo Growers beats Dionics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc. markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG). The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas. The Calavo Foods segment is involved in purchasing, manufacturing, and distributing prepared avocado products, including guacamole and salsa. The RFG segment manufactures and distributes fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, fresh prepared entrÃ©e salads, wraps, sandwiches, and fresh snacking products, as well as ready-to-heat entrees, other hot bar and various deli items, meals kits and related components, and salad kits. The company offers its products under the Calavo and RFG brands, and related logos; and Avo Fresco, Bueno, Calavo Gold, Calavo Salsa Lisa, Salsa Lisa, Celebrate the Taste, El Dorado, Fresh Ripe, Select, Taste of Paradise, The First Name in Avocados, Tico, Mfresh, Maui Fresh International, Triggered Avocados, ProRipeVIP, RIPE NOW!, Garden Highway Fresh Cut, Garden Highway, and Garden Highway Chef Essentials trademarks. Calavo Growers, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, California.

Dionics Company Profile

Dionics, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides landscape services and nursery stock sales to residential, industrial, and commercial customers in Jiangxi and surrounding provinces in China. Its landscaping services include landscape design and engineering, construction, and landscape conservation, as well as planning and maintenance of trees, shrubs, and flowers. The company offers its services principally to real estate developers and urban planning departments. It also engages in harvesting, processing, and selling primeval trees; breeding, cultivating, and selling valuable and rare seedlings; and the cultivation and sale of high-grade ancient bonsai tree stump and wood carvings, as well as high-grade flowers. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Shangrao, China.

