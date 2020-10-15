Critical Survey: Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) & BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) and Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BHP Group and Avino Silver & Gold Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BHP Group 0 5 10 0 2.67 Avino Silver & Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of BHP Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BHP Group and Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BHP Group N/A N/A N/A Avino Silver & Gold Mines -110.33% -3.83% -2.89%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BHP Group and Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BHP Group $42.93 billion N/A $7.96 billion $3.58 14.50 Avino Silver & Gold Mines $31.75 million 2.71 -$31.46 million ($0.03) -36.33

BHP Group has higher revenue and earnings than Avino Silver & Gold Mines. Avino Silver & Gold Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BHP Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BHP Group beats Avino Silver & Gold Mines on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal. It also engages in the mining, smelting, and refining of nickel; provision of freight, finance, and administrative services, as well as trading, marketing, and support services; and potash development activities. BHP Group is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico. It owns a 100% interest in Minto, and Olympic-Kelvin properties located in British Columbia, Canada. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.