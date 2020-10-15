Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) Trading Up 6.3% This Week

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market capitalization of $36.47 million and $506.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00005136 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and Instant Bitex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00040585 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008789 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006089 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $554.38 or 0.04872024 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00051209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00031923 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Profile

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CRYPTO:CIX100) is a token. It launched on July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,480 tokens. The official message board for Cryptoindex.com 100 is medium.com/@CryptoIndex. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official website is cryptoindex.com. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoindex.com 100 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

