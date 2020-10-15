Cryptonex (CNX) Price Tops $1.68

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 15th. One Cryptonex coin can currently be purchased for about $1.68 or 0.00014827 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptonex and HitBTC. Cryptonex has a total market cap of $93.67 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cryptonex has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00272128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00093854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00036071 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.15 or 0.01482208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000234 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 241.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.09 or 0.00908753 BTC.

Cryptonex Coin Profile

Cryptonex’s genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official website is cryptonex.org. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cryptonex Coin Trading

Cryptonex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptonex, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonex using one of the exchanges listed above.

