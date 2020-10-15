CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Lifted to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $94.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CSX from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded CSX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CSX from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stephens raised CSX from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised CSX from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.64.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $80.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.36. The company has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.14. CSX has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $81.40.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CSX will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,478,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,002,638.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,336 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,916 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of CSX by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after buying an additional 30,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of CSX by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 158,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,296,000 after buying an additional 9,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

