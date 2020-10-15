Cummins (NYSE:CMI) PT Raised to $221.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $202.00 to $221.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $203.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.11.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $221.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $225.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.61. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cummins will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Cummins by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 206,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,856,000 after acquiring an additional 22,265 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

