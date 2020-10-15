CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.58

CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.58 and traded as high as $0.60. CytRx shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 82,758 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58.

CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

CytRx Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CYTR)

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of drug at the tumor. The company is developing its pipeline of oncology candidates at its laboratory facilities in Freiburg, Germany, through its LADR (linker activated drug release) technology platform, a discovery engine designed to leverage its expertise in albumin biology and linker technology for the development of anti-cancer therapies.

