DA Davidson Increases Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $380.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $330.00 to $380.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TWLO. JMP Securities upped their price target on Twilio from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Twilio from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Twilio from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Twilio from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Twilio from $137.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.04.

NYSE TWLO opened at $323.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.79. Twilio has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $341.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.23 and a beta of 1.60.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 18,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.09, for a total transaction of $5,067,375.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $8,953,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,443 shares of company stock worth $44,890,780. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Twilio by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,592,000 after buying an additional 2,443,614 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,075,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,619,000 after buying an additional 803,780 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,012,000 after buying an additional 757,270 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth $52,515,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 1,178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 530,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,386,000 after buying an additional 488,927 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

