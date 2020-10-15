Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €60.00 ($70.59) target price by Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DAI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Independent Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €48.56 ($57.12).

ETR:DAI opened at €48.28 ($56.79) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a fifty-two week high of €54.50 ($64.12). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is €37.15. The stock has a market cap of $51.64 billion and a PE ratio of -175.18.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

