Dana (NYSE:DAN) PT Raised to $19.00

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its price target raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.60% from the stock’s current price.

DAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Dana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays upgraded Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of DAN opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 70.61 and a beta of 2.65. Dana has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $19.21.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 9,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $119,765.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,873.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 71,292 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 605,265 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 38,006 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,396,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,713,000 after acquiring an additional 43,126 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

