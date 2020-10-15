David Preece Sells 232,092 Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (LON:MAB1) Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (LON:MAB1) insider David Preece sold 232,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 702 ($9.17), for a total value of £1,629,285.84 ($2,128,672.38).

LON:MAB1 opened at GBX 718 ($9.38) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 696.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 611.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a one year low of GBX 329.31 ($4.30) and a one year high of GBX 825 ($10.78). The company has a market cap of $369.06 million and a PE ratio of 28.85.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The company reported GBX 13.20 ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 13.30 ($0.17) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). Equities research analysts expect that Mortgage Advice Bureau will post 1757.4683643 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice in the United Kingdom. It provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. The company offers its services over the phone and face to face for customers.

