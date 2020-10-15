Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the September 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ DUSA opened at $26.41 on Thursday. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $27.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUSA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,196 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 231.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 33,052 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,780 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 200.5% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 57,630 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 38,454 shares in the last quarter.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc (DUSA) is a vertically integrated dermatology company. The Company is developing and marketing Levulan photodynamic therapy (Levulan PDT). The Company’s marketed products include Levulan Kerastick 20% topical solution with PDT and the BLU-U brand light source. Levulan Kerastick and BLU-U are used for the treatment of non-hyperkeratotic actinic keratoses (AKs), of the face or scalp.

