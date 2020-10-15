DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $70.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DBS Group Holdings Ltd is the holding company of DBS Bank and is one of the largest companies in terms of market capitalisation whose shares are listed on the Singapore Exchange. DBS Group Holdings Ltd and its subsidiaries form one of the largest banking groups in the region in terms of shareholders’ funds and total assets. DBS is also a leading bank in Hong Kong. “

Get DBS GRP HOLDING/S alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of DBSDY stock opened at $62.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.10. DBS GRP HOLDING/S has a fifty-two week low of $44.22 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.44.

DBS GRP HOLDING/S Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DBS GRP HOLDING/S (DBSDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DBS GRP HOLDING/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS GRP HOLDING/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.