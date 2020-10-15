DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DCCPY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DCCPY opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. DCC has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $45.11.

