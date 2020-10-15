DecentBet (DBET) Price Down 18% Over Last Week

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 15th. One DecentBet token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded down 18% against the US dollar. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $276,162.24 and $357.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00040392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008780 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $561.94 or 0.04933713 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00051280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031934 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet is a token. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet.

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

