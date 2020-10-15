Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Raised to $227.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $217.00 to $227.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.81% from the company’s previous close.

DE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.08.

Shares of DE opened at $238.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.19. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $240.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares in the company, valued at $13,009,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total value of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,668 shares of company stock worth $5,435,047 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 662.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 32.6% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

