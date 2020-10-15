DELEK GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of DELEK GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of DGRLY opened at $1.87 on Monday. DELEK GRP LTD/ADR has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $17.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Get DELEK GRP LTD/ADR alerts:

DELEK GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $550.68 million during the quarter. DELEK GRP LTD/ADR had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 34.81%.

About DELEK GRP LTD/ADR

Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, explores for and produces natural gas in Israel and internationally. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean. The company also operates gas stations with on-site convenience stores; and provides fuel storage and distribution services in Israel.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for DELEK GRP LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DELEK GRP LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.