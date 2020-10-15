Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Shares of DAL opened at $31.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.53. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $62.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The business’s revenue was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post -9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $409,400.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,523.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $792,500.00. Insiders have sold 57,127 shares of company stock worth $1,723,900 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 475.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 277,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after buying an additional 147,686 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 384.2% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,379,000 after buying an additional 1,979,986 shares in the last quarter. 58.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

