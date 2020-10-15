Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $35.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.47.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $31.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.12. General Motors has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $38.96.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $1.22. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $16.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in General Motors by 758.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 29.8% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 714.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 377.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth $54,000. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

