Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $173.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $168.00 to $173.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 14.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.69.

NYSE ITW opened at $203.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.14. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $206.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 13,564 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total transaction of $2,523,717.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,671,894.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 14,356 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.72, for a total value of $2,666,196.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITW. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,784,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,817,000 after buying an additional 840,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,446,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,924,836,000 after buying an additional 772,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,184,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,607,000 after buying an additional 438,056 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after buying an additional 428,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,971,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,769,000 after buying an additional 367,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

