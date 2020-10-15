Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $146.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LEA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lear from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lear from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.71.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $128.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.56 and a 200-day moving average of $107.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Lear has a 52-week low of $63.20 and a 52-week high of $143.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 52.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.66.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($4.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.98) by $0.84. Lear had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lear will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Lear by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

