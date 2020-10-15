Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Price Target to $15.00

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 18.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VNE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Veoneer from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Veoneer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Veoneer stock opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. Veoneer has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.80.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.58. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 37.71% and a negative return on equity of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Veoneer will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer during the second quarter worth $213,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer in the second quarter worth about $511,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Veoneer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Veoneer by 10.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 71,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Veoneer by 176.5% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 63,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 40,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

