Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PTVE. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Shares of PTVE stock opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $14.30.

In related news, CEO John T. Mcgrath purchased 8,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $100,003.60. Also, Director Jonathan D. Rich purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Insiders purchased a total of 73,909 shares of company stock worth $971,845 over the last three months.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment provides food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, plates, bowls, cutlery and straws, wraps, and cafeteria trays.

See Also: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.