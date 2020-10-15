DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Update

DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the September 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DBOEY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. HSBC lowered shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a report on Friday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR stock opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.04. DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $19.78.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services) and GSF (Collateral Management), STOXX (Index Business), and Data.

