DEUTSCHE POST A/S’s (DPSGY) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DPSGY. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DEUTSCHE POST A/S currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.50.

OTCMKTS DPSGY opened at $49.12 on Monday. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $49.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.57 billion for the quarter. DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 3.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that DEUTSCHE POST A/S will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

