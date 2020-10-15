Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) PT Set at €44.00 by UBS Group

Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) received a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective from analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.30% from the stock’s previous close.

DLG has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.50 ($57.06) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.50 ($48.82) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €51.50 ($60.59) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dialog Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €48.06 ($56.54).

Shares of ETR:DLG opened at €39.89 ($46.93) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.54. Dialog Semiconductor has a one year low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a one year high of €48.38 ($56.92). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €37.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is €35.86.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

