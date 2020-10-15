DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A (NASDAQ:DEAC) Shares Up 1.1%

DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A (NASDAQ:DEAC) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.40 and last traded at $51.18. 18,071,390 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 673% from the average session volume of 2,339,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.60.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day moving average of $33.28.

DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A Company Profile (NASDAQ:DEAC)

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

