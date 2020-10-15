Diamond Platform Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $6,003.00 (DPT)

Diamond Platform Token (CURRENCY:DPT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 15th. In the last seven days, Diamond Platform Token has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. Diamond Platform Token has a total market capitalization of $6.86 million and approximately $6,003.00 worth of Diamond Platform Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond Platform Token token can currently be bought for approximately $3.98 or 0.00034983 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and LocalTrade.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Diamond Platform Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00040585 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008789 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006089 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $554.38 or 0.04872024 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00051209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00031923 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Diamond Platform Token Token Profile

Diamond Platform Token (DPT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Diamond Platform Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,722,890 tokens. Diamond Platform Token’s official website is cdiamondcoin.com. Diamond Platform Token’s official message board is medium.com/Cdiamondcoin. Diamond Platform Token’s official Twitter account is @delivererspower. The Reddit community for Diamond Platform Token is /r/cdiamondcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Diamond Platform Token Token Trading

Diamond Platform Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LocalTrade and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond Platform Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond Platform Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond Platform Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Platform Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond Platform Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.