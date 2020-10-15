Digital Locations (OTCMKTS:DLOC) and Waste Connections (OTCMKTS:WCN) Financial Review

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) and Digital Locations (OTCMKTS:DLOC) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Waste Connections and Digital Locations, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waste Connections 0 2 12 1 2.93 Digital Locations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Waste Connections currently has a consensus target price of $109.71, suggesting a potential upside of 4.72%. Given Waste Connections’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Waste Connections is more favorable than Digital Locations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Waste Connections and Digital Locations’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waste Connections $5.39 billion 5.11 $566.84 million $2.72 38.52 Digital Locations $20,000.00 65.37 $2.94 million N/A N/A

Waste Connections has higher revenue and earnings than Digital Locations.

Risk & Volatility

Waste Connections has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digital Locations has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.8% of Waste Connections shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Waste Connections shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Digital Locations shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Waste Connections and Digital Locations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waste Connections 3.83% 10.44% 5.12% Digital Locations N/A N/A -5,005.76%

Summary

Waste Connections beats Digital Locations on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc. provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals. The company also owns and operates transfer stations that receive compact and load waste to be transported to landfills or treatment facilities through truck, rail, or barge; and intermodal services for the rail haul movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest through a network of intermodal facilities. In addition, it provides E&P waste treatment, recovery, and disposal services for waste resulting from oil and natural gas exploration and production activity, such as drilling fluids, drill cuttings, completion fluids, and flowback water; production wastes and produced water during a well's operating life; contaminated soils that require treatment during site reclamation; and substances that require clean-up after a spill, reserve pit clean-up, or pipeline rupture. Further, the company offers container and chassis sales and leasing services to its customers. As of December 31, 2018, it owned or operated a network of 279 solid waste collection operations; 113 transfer stations; 56 municipal solid waste (MSW) landfills; 11 E&P waste landfills; 14 non-MSW landfills; 64 recycling operations; 4 intermodal operations; 22 E&P liquid waste injection wells; and 19 E&P waste treatment and oil recovery facilities. It also operated additional 49 transfer stations, 12 MSW landfills, and 2 intermodal operations. Waste Connections, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Vaughan, Canada.

Digital Locations Company Profile

Digital Locations, Inc. operates as a developer and acquirer of cell tower sites for 5G services. It intends to develop a portfolio of cell tower sites to help meet the expected demand of rapidly growing 5G networks. The company was formerly known as Carbon Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to Digital Locations, Inc. in September 2017. Digital Locations, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

