Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Digital Turbine from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Digital Turbine from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Digital Turbine from $23.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.91.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $41.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.38. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $42.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 147.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $59.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.49 million. Equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher Thomas Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,030,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 327,198 shares in the company, valued at $11,239,251.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 84,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $2,038,498.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,035,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,967,334.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 8.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 15.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 15.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 1.5% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 193,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

