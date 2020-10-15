Dine Brands Global Inc to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Dine Brands Global in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.27. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $109.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.66 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

Shares of DIN opened at $57.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.90 million, a P/E ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.86. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $104.46.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 59,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 93,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 20,970 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at $801,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 688,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,972,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

