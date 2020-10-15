Dinero (DIN) Achieves Market Cap of $611.93

Dinero (CURRENCY:DIN) traded up 97.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 15th. During the last seven days, Dinero has traded up 112.5% against the dollar. One Dinero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Graviex, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. Dinero has a total market capitalization of $611.93 and $4.00 worth of Dinero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dinero alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Xaya (CHI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000404 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Dinero Profile

Dinero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Dinero’s total supply is 10,947,934 coins and its circulating supply is 8,947,929 coins. The official website for Dinero is dinerocoin.org. Dinero’s official Twitter account is @dinerocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dinero’s official message board is dinerocoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Dinero is /r/Dinerocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dinero Coin Trading

Dinero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dinero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dinero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dinero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dinero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.