Direxion Daily Communication Services Index Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TAWK) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Direxion Daily Communication Services Index Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TAWK) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.78 and last traded at $44.78. Approximately 3,784 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 14,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.53.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.71.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Communication Services Index Bull 3X Shares stock. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Communication Services Index Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TAWK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000. XR Securities LLC owned approximately 16.60% of Direxion Daily Communication Services Index Bull 3X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Communication Services Index Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Communication Services Index Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.