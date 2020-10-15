Direxion Daily Consumer Staples Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:NEED) Trading 0.1% Higher

Direxion Daily Consumer Staples Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:NEED)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.83 and last traded at $32.75. 4,668 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 17,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.70.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Consumer Staples Bull 3X Shares by 551.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Consumer Staples Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $834,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Consumer Staples Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $1,155,000.

