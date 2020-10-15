Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Receives $4.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on DHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHC. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 47.2% during the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $43,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHC stock opened at $3.65 on Monday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $10.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $868.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

