Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donegal Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Donegal Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Donegal Group stock opened at $14.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.06. Donegal Group has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $16.19.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $192.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.70 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 10.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Donegal Group will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 101,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $1,511,788.29. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,952,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,996,530.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Albert Folmar sold 8,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $127,199.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,389.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 285,667 shares of company stock valued at $4,229,788 and sold 161,121 shares valued at $2,387,638. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGICA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Donegal Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 313,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Donegal Group by 604.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 96,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 82,673 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Donegal Group by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Donegal Group by 1,794.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Donegal Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 263,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,012,000 after buying an additional 10,619 shares in the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

