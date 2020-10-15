Dover (NYSE:DOV) PT Raised to $119.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.74% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dover from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.70.

Dover stock opened at $113.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.91 and a 200-day moving average of $99.71. Dover has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $120.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at $441,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Robecosam AG raised its position in Dover by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 416,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,100,000 after buying an additional 144,679 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its position in Dover by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Dover by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

