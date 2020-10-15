Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Receives Not Rated Rating from Shore Capital

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DNLM. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price (up from GBX 1,100 ($14.37)) on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut Dunelm Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,101.11 ($14.39).

LON DNLM opened at GBX 1,500 ($19.60) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion and a PE ratio of 34.92. Dunelm Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 596.50 ($7.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,411.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,150.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.04.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

