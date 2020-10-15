Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) Given a €27.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) received a €27.50 ($32.35) target price from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €29.50 ($34.71).

DUE opened at €28.66 ($33.72) on Tuesday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a 12-month high of €32.90 ($38.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 33.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of €23.23.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

