e-Gulden Market Capitalization Achieves $1.38 Million (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 15th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0806 or 0.00000708 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $63.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.73 or 0.00436641 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010419 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000433 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,965,821 coins and its circulating supply is 17,143,498 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org.

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

