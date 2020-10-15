East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Receives $66.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EWBC shares. BidaskClub upgraded East West Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $36.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,378. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.30. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $51.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $402.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after buying an additional 173,633 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 296,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after buying an additional 15,044 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 115.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $937,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

